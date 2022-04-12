Matrix Stars Jessica Henwick, Hugo Weaving Join Julia Garner In Kitty Green’s Thriller ‘The Royal Hotel’

Matrix stars Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving may never have shared a screen in the sci-fi mega-franchise (Weaving appeared in the original Matrix trilogy but due to scheduling conflicts missed out on the fourth instalment, in which Henwick stars) but fans will no doubt be thrilled to learn the duo will be uniting for Kitty Green’s upcoming thriller “The Royal Hotel.”

Henwick and Weaving join “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner in the See-Saw Films production, which is based on a true story. Green and Garner previously collaborated on Green’s breakout hit “The Assistant,” which was inspired by the dramatic fall of Harvey Weinstein.

In “The Royal Hotel,” Garner plays Hannah who, alongside her best friend Liv (Henwick) goes backpacking in Australia. After running out of money the women take a live-in job in The Royal Hotel, a bar located in a remote mining town in the Australian outback.

Billy, the bar’s owner (played by Weaving) doesn’t hesitate to introduce the women to Australia’s hard-core drinking culture along with some of the locals. But when their behavior crosses the line Hannah and Liv “find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control.”

Green co-wrote the script with Oscar Redding (“Van Diemen’s Land”).

“The Royal Hotel” is produced by See-Saw’s Emile Sherman and Iain Canning (“Power of the Dog,” “The King’s Speech”) who said: “Kitty has a truly distinctive cinematic voice, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with her on this gripping, rollercoaster of a journey into the heart of the Australian outback.”

Liz Watts, See-Saw’s head of film and television (Australia), added: “Like we saw with ‘The Assistant,’ ‘The Royal Hotel’ will get under the skin of audiences, bringing a sense of adrenalin and edge of seat compulsion to watch. We are delighted to be adding the incredible Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving to our cast alongside the brilliant Julia Garner.”

HanWay Films have boarded the project to handle international sales and distribution in partnership with Cross City Films, See-Saw’s in-house sales arm. UTA Independent Film Group and Cross City Films are co-repping the U.S. sale.

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart said: “We are hugely excited to work with See-Saw Films on ‘The Royal Hotel.’ Following in the thematic footsteps of ‘The Assistant,’ this time Kitty Green gets to crank up the tension with a chilling, entertaining, yet all too recognisable tale of young women confronting the toxic masculine environment that threatens their trip of a lifetime. A universal story that is horribly recognisable.”

Scarlett Pictures’ Kath Shelper will also produce the project while See-Saw Films’ COO Simon Gillis will executive produce.

Henwick is represented by CAA, imPRint and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Weaving is represented by Ann Churchill-Brown and Jaslyn Mairs at Shanahan Management Pty Ltd and Garner is represented by Anonymous Content and UTA. Green is also represented by UTA.