Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer and Hugh Grant to Star in Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Pop-Tart’ Movie

Jerry Seinfeld is cooking up an A-list ensemble to star in “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” a movie about the creation of the popular breakfast treat.

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and James Marsden will headline the upcoming Netflix film alongside Seinfeld, who is also writing and directing the movie.

Set in 1963 Michigan, “Unfrosted” is described as “a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen.” Inspired by a bit in Seinfeld’s latest stand-up special “23 Hours to Kill,” the silly story unfolds as sworn cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever.

The stacked call sheet also includes Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”), Tom Lennon (“Reno 911”), Adrian Martinez (“iGilbert”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Max Greenfield (“New Girl”), Christian Slater (“Dr. Death”) and Sarah Cooper (“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine”).

Netflix has not clarified who any of the actors will be playing in “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” which is expected to begin production sometime in 2022.

Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder are writing the screenplay with Seinfeld. The film will be produced by Seinfeld, Feresten, Beau Bauman. Executive producers include Cherylanne Martin, Robin and Marder.

Seinfeld began working with Netflix on the interview series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and the streamer later produced two of his comedy specials, 2020’s “23 Hours to Kill” and 2017’s “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” Netflix also recently landed worldwide rights to all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld.”

