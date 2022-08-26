Hulu Sets Release for Jerry Falwell Jr-Giancarlo Granda Sex Scandal Doc; Reveals Record-Breaking ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Viewership (EXCLUSIVE)

Amid record-breaking viewership performance for “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” Hulu has set the premiere date for its next big doc: the Adam McKay and Billy Corben-produced Jerry Falwell Jr. project, “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Hailing from McKay’s HyperObject and Corben’s Rakontur banner, “God Forbid” tells the sensational story of evangelical leader and former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., his wife Becki Falwell and Giancarlo Granda, the Miami pool boy who had an affair with Becki and claims that Jerry was aware of and involved in the relationship. The streamer says Granda is closely involved with the doc and his point of view is largely the focus of the movie.

Per Hulu’s official description for the movie, which will launch Nov. 1 on the Disney-owned streamer, “A Miami pool boy finds himself trapped in a seven-year affair with a charming older woman and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr, as he becomes increasingly entangled with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives.”

Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons/Courtesy of Hulu HULU

“God Forbid” is the latest in a string of high-profile original docs at Hulu, a division run by Belisa Balaban, senior vice president of documentaries and unscripted series. Balaban’s team was responsible for the hit “Captive Audience,” which became the most-watched documentary in the history of Hulu originals, counting hours watched through its fourth weekend of availability following its April 21 launch, as well as “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” which just beat the record previously held by “Captive Audience” with its first four weeks of viewership post-July 14 premiere.

“God Forbid” is executive produced by McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject, and Alfred Spellman and Billy Corben for Rakontur. Corben is directing.

The doc marks the second collab between Rakontur and HyperObject, which teamed up for 2020’s “537 Votes” on HBO. On its own, Rakontur has produced some of the most popular feature documentaries of the last 20 years, including the “Cocaine Cowboys” franchise and ESPN 30 for 30’s “The U.”