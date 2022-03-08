Jeremy Kramer Out as Paramount Players President; Studio Absorbs Specialty Label Under Daria Cercek, Michael Ireland

Paramount Pictures is calling home its speciality label Paramount Players, folding the lower-budget and genre label under the stewardship of the studio’s larger motion picture group. As a result of the decision, current Paramount Players chief Jeremy Kramer is exiting his post.

Paramount motion picture group co-heads Daria Cercek and Michael Ireland will run point on the unit moving forward. As a result of the reorganization, Cercek and Ireland have promoted three executives — Ashley Brucks, previously senior executive vice president of production, will now serve as Paramount Players head of development. Jonathan Gonda and Vanessa Joyce will both be promoted to EVPs of production, having previously served as senior vice presidents.

“Partnering with our filmmakers across a range of genres and budgets is critical to our studio’s vibrancy and our business’ long-term success,” said Paramount president and CEO Brian Robbins of the move. “In uniting Paramount Players within the larger Motion Picture Group, our goal is to optimize the power of one division to scale the expertise and skill set of an incredibly talented team of executives under Daria and Mike.”

The new studio chief added that “over the last couple of years, Jeremy has played an integral role in further establishing Players as a youthful, entrepreneurial production arm throughout the industry and within our own company, and I want to thank him for all of his contributions and leadership.”

The current Paramount Players slate includes “Apartment 7A,” lead by Julia Garner and producers John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger’s Sunday Night, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller’s Platinum Dunes. They’ve also got “On the Come Up, an adaptation of Angie Thomas’s New York Times bestseller with Sanaa Lathan making her directorial debut; the sci-fi thriller “Significant Other” with Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy; “Senior Year” with Rebel Wilson; and Parker Finn’s “Something’s Wrong With Rose” with Sosie Bacon.

“This is the start of a new chapter for the Paramount Motion Picture Group,” added Cercek and Ireland. “Ashley, Jon and Vanessa are standout executives, and their promotions are well-deserved. At Players, Jeremy has assembled a strong team and this newly combined group is going to energize our efforts to make smart, fun, commercial movies across a wide range of budgets and genres.”