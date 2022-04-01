Women Filmmakers Dominate Jeonju Film Festival Korean Competition- Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL

Seven of the nine features selected for the Korean competition at the Jeonju International Film Festival (Apr. 28-May 7) are directed by women. The selected films are “Mother And Daughter” by Kim Jung-eun; “When I Sleep” (Choi Jungmoon); “The Hill of Secrets” (Lee Ji-eun); “Archaeology of Love” (Lee Wanmin); “Missing Yoon” (Kim Jinhwa); “Saving a Dragonfly” (Hong Daye); “Jeong-sun” (Jeong Ji-hye); “Drown” (Lim Sangsu); and “Havana” (Hong Yongho).

Programmer Moon Seok said: “This year’s submissions were diverse in subject matter, and there were many new attempts in genres. Seven of the nine selected works are by female directors, and they continue to be strong players in the industry. I hope this trend will continue, and to have female directors make strides in the commercial film industry too.”

Meanwhile, the festival, which is led by director Lee Joondong, is planning an in-person event under strict COVID-19 regulations and will hold a retrospective on celebrated Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong called “Lee Chang-dong: The Truth of the Invisible.” The filmmaker’s most famous works “Green Fish” (1997), “Peppermint Candy” (1999), “Oasis” (2002), “Secret Sunshine” (2007), “Poetry” (2010) and “Burning” (2018) will be screened as well as his short film “Heartbeat” (2022), and Alain Mazars’ documentary “Lee Chang-dong: The Art of Irony.”

PRODUCTION

“Love Proof,” a Swedish psychological thriller penned and directed by Richard Hobert (“The Birdcatcher’s Son”), has started shooting with a stellar cast including Rolf Lassgård (“A Man Called Ove”), Livia Millhagen and Hedda Rehnberg. The love triangle movie follows a couple, Thomas and Marie, who are getting divorced and must meet one last time to empty and sell their summer house. A young woman suddenly appears with an agenda all of her turning everything in their lives upside down. The movie was produced for Fundament Film by Håkan Hammarén (“30 Degrees in February”), in association with Hobert’s Cimbria Film. Scanbox Entertainment will release across the Nordics next fall. REinvent Studios handles world sales in association with SF Studios. – Elsa Keslassy

APPOINTMENT

Jan Mojto’s Beta Group has elevated executive VP international sales and acquisitions Oliver Bachert to the newly created position of chief distribution officer. Bachert will head the group’s distribution business in addition to his ongoing sales and acquisition responsibilities for U.K., North America, and Italy. Beta produces, finances and distributes high-end content for the global market and focuses on strategic alignment in new business areas via acquisitions and joint ventures. It is based in Munich, Germany, with offices in the U.S., Latin America, and throughout Europe.

SALES

Leonine Studios has sold the rights to the suspense series “Surrealestate” to more than 160 territories following its premiere on Syfy (U.S.) and on CTV Sci-Fi (Canada) in 2021. NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer has acquired it for Syfy in France, Spain, Portugal, Latin America, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sky has acquired the for the U.K., Ireland and Italy, Rock Entertainment Holdings for Asian territories, Stod2 for Iceland and TV2 for Norway. The series stars Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”), Sarah Levy (“Larry Crowne”) and Adam Korson (“Seed”). George R. Olson served as creator, showrunner and executive producer and directors are Paul Fox (“Schitt’s Creek”), Paolo Barzman (“Wynonna Earp”), Danishka Esterhazy and Melanie Scrofano (“Wynonna Earp”), who also guest stars in one of the ten episodes.

“Surrealestate” is a one-hour drama about a team of real estate specialists who investigate, discover and correct the unconventional problems that make certain properties difficult to sell. The series was produced by Blue Ice Pictures for Syfy (U.S.) and Bell Media (Canada). Worldwide sales are handled by Leonine Studios and Rainmaker Content.