Jennifer Lawrence: Adele Told Me Not to Star in ‘Passengers’ and ‘I Should’ve Listened to Her’

Jennifer Lawrence revealed in a new interview with The New York Times that none other than Adele warned her not to star in “Passengers,” the 2016 romance space drama co-starring Chris Pratt and directed by “The Imitation Game” filmmaker Morten Tyldum. The movie is one of Lawrence’s most notorious critical bombs with a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score. Lawrence cited “Passengers” as one film in her post-“Hunger Games” career where she felt her fans’ dismay over her career.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, you guys are here because I’m here, and I’m here because you’re here. Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?’” Lawrence told The Times.

What movie left her rethinking her choices? “‘Passengers,’ I guess,” Lawrence said. “Adele told me not to do it! She was like, ‘I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

“Passengers” stars Lawrence and Pratt as two people in hibernation aboard a spacecraft that is transporting thousands of people to a colony 60 light years away from earth. The story centers on the two characters’ relationship after they’re mistakingly woken up 90 years too early from their destination. Lawrence has often cited “Passengers” as a career hiccup.

“I was not pumping out the quality that I should have,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2021 about films like “Passengers” that led her to step away from the spotlight. “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’”

Lawrence continued, “I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re doing it. Nobody’s mad.’ And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul.”

After taking an acting break, Lawrence returned to the screen last year in Adam McKay’s star-studded Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up.” She next stars in the intimate drama “Causeway,” which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and streams Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.