Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62.

Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios.

She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures.

Her immense experience across production and special effects earned her a promotion to the co-head of the business and legal affairs group for Sony Pictures Digital. Films she was closely involved with during her career were “Stuart Little,” “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” “Trolls” and “Starship Troopers.”

Her expertise on the special effects and animation side of films landed her an executive position at DreamWorks. She also served as director of business and legal affairs for Interscope Communications during her career.

Kuo Baxter was born and raised in Hawaii and pursued higher education at Wellesley College and NYU Law School. She started her legal career in Los Angeles as a corporate lawyer with O’Melveny & Myers in 1984 after clerking for District Court Judges Malcolm Lucas and Edward Huff.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Baxter; her son, Charlie; her parents Frank and Dora Kuo; her brother Doug; her sisters-in-law, Nancy Baxter, Jinee Tao Baxter and Ann Baxter Perrin; her brothers-in-law, Charlie Baxter and Marc Perrin; her nieces Lauren Baxter and Amelia Perrin; and her nephews Will Baxter and Colin Perrin.

Donations in Jennifer’s honor can be made either to the Pasadena Art Alliance or Descanso Gardens.