Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’

Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.”

“Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills,” Aniston responded. “I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.”

Aniston flat out said she hates social media. The actor has largely stayed off various social media platforms, but she decided to join Instagram in October 2019. Her arrival on Instagram caused such a frenzy that the app crashed for a brief period of time. Aniston currently boasts 40.7 million Instagram followers. She told Allure that she only joined the platform in the first place to market LolaVie, her haircare company that specializes in eco-friendly products.

“I hate social media,” Aniston said. “I’m not good at it… It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.”

Aniston theorized that the lack of social media is perhaps one reason “Friends” continues to be a mega-hit on streaming.

“There are people who say that watching ‘Friends’ has saved them during cancer diagnosis, or so many people with just so much gratitude for a little show,” Aniston said. “We really loved each other and we took care of each other. I don’t know why it still resonates; there are no iPhones. It’s just people talking to each other. Nobody talks to each other anymore.”

Next up for Aniston is a third season of her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” as well as reuniting with Adam Sandler for their Netflix sequel “Murder Mystery 2.”