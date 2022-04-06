‘Hunger Games’ and ‘Sucker Punch’ Star Jena Malone Chased Down Dog Abuser in L.A.

“The Hunger Games” and “Sucker Punch” star Jena Malone confirmed on Twitter that she was involved in chasing down an alleged dog abuser in Los Angeles on April 5. The news was first reported by NBC Los Angeles. The actor saw a man “kicking repeatedly a small dog” and “yanking him up in the air and absolutely choking the dog.” Malone said she yelled at the man to stop choking the dog but he did not.

“I got out of my car to try and get the dog but he started running,” Malone wrote. “So I started chasing him. I saw other people watching on the street upset, as they must have seen the same abhorrent behavior I witnessed, so I tried to signal a man in an orange vest to run with me to chase him…After another block of chasing him down I looked back and there were five other men behind me pursuing him. Which felt like a miracle.”

As reported by NBC, a brawl erupted six blocks from where Malone’s chase first began after a group of men started beating the alleged dog abuser. Malone said she did not see the brawl herself but “was told that the man did not give up the dog without a fight.”

“The cops came and took the guy, “Malone wrote. “I waited with dog til another cop came to take them to the hospital. The dog was covered in filth and looked like it had been not taken care of for months.”

According to Malone, the dog went to the hospital and came out with the following injuries: “A fractured rib, bone breaks in its hind legs and another fracture in its right paw.” The actor added, “It was absolutely horrific seeing an animal treated this way…I’m sorry that it ended in a brawl but the dog was going to die. No question. I can’t imagine the level of torture it had suffered until this point.”

A crowdfunding campaign for the dog has been launched on Go Fund Me to help the dog’s owner pay the surgical bills.

In addition to “The Hunger Games” franchise and “Sucker Punch,” Malone’s notable film credits include “Donnie Darko,” “Inherent Vice” and “The Neon Demon.” She’s currently set to reunite with her “Sucker Punch” director Zack Snyder on his upcoming Netflix epic “Rebel Moon.”

