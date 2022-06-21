Jason Momoa Western ‘The Last Manhunt’ Sells Worldwide Rights to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has secured worldwide distribution rights to Jason Momoa’s forthcoming Western “The Last Manhunt.”

Featuring a largely Native American ensemble cast, the movie follows the true story of the outlaw Willie Boy.

Set in 1909, when a reputed murder sparks a Shakespearean tragedy, Momoa’s Willie accidentally shoots his love interest’s father after a confrontation gone wrong. With President Taft coming to town, a local sheriff leads two Native American trackers seeking justice for their fallen tribal leader.

The story is based on an oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe. Christian Camargo directs the On The Roam production from a script by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who crafted the story with Momoa. Additional cast includes “Certain Women” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone, Martin Sensmeier, Mainei Kinimaka, Zahn McClarnon,, Raoul Max Trujillo, Brandon Oakes, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Saban is charting a November release. Producers include Martin Kistler and J. Eric Laciste. Executive producers are Jeanie Buss, Michael Acierno, Dan Clifton, Stacy Kennedy, Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sibbett, and Momoa. WME Independent represented the filmmakers in the deal, with Jonathan Saba negotiating for Saban.

The comapny previously collaborated with Momoa on the 2018 film “Braven,” Saban’s biggest hit.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason again, especially on ‘The Last Manhunt,’ a story about a misrepresented culture. As Jason noted, the ‘ true story of Willie Boy has never been told, and it’s a beautiful one’,” said Saban Films president Bill Bromiley.

The filmmakers added thatI “the truth of Willie Boy’s story lies in the overlooked voices of the desert people who have inhabited it for generations: the Chemehuevi. To them, Willie Boy wasn’t a savage murderer, he was simply a man who fell in love with a woman that wasn’t meant for him. As filmmakers, it was important to us that this complex narrative and how Native Americans are portrayed to the public was told accurately. With underrepresented cultures coming to the forefront in film and TV, we were committed to approach this Native tale with the utmost respect to the cultures represented by it. In Saban Films we found the ideal and trusted partner to shed light on this true and tragic story of the last western manhunt, setting the spirits of this story free.”

Momoa is currently shooting the final chapter of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” franchise, and will next be seen in the superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Saban’s forthcoming slate includes Ana Lily Amirpour’s “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” starring Kate Hudson and Jeon Jong-seo, Brett Donowho’s western “The Old Way” starring Nicolas Cage, and Adam Sigal’s reincarnation dark comedy “Chariot” with John Malkovich.