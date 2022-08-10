Jason Momoa Slams His ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Movie: It ‘Really Sucked’ and ‘Turned Into a Big Pile of S—‘

Jason Momoa’s filmography includes hits like “Aquaman” and “Dune,” but it also has one film the actor himself considers to be a “big pile of shit.” That would be “Conan the Barbarian,” the 2011 reboot that cast Momoa in the title role. The movie was lambasted by critics and bombed at the box office with a $63 million worldwide gross on a production budget in the $90 million range. Momoa recently told GQ magazine that the “Conan” film that got released was not the “Conan” movie he thought he was making.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” Momoa said. “‘Conan [the Barbarian]’ was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit.”

“Conan” was released on the heels of the first season of “Game of Thrones.” Both projects helped cement Momoa as a burly, macho-masculine screen presence, which the actor said has been something of a challenge for him.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” Momoa said. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

Momoa’s upcoming films include playing a villain in “Fast and Furious 10” and reprising “Aquaman” in the DC sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure,” Momoa said. “Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”

The first “Aquaman” told a climate change allegory, and it appears the sequel will again. The actor teased, “I don’t want to give too much away. But we really get to speed up what is going to happen to this earth, and it’s not because of aliens.”

Head over to GQ’s website to read Momoa’s interview in its entirety.