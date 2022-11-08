Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch

Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of Oct. that Gunn and Safran are assuming the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

“I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.” “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!”

It’s not yet clear what Momoa meant when he said “one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch.” The actor has already filmed the long-awaited “Aquaman” sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which opens in theaters Christmas 2023, so he might be referring to an idea for a third “Aquaman” movie or some kind of team-up style film in the vein of “Justice League.” The Momoa-starring original “Aquaman” remains the DC Universe’s sole billion dollar grosser at the worldwide box office.

In their new positions, Gunn and Safran will oversee film, TV and animation at DC Studios and will report to Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav. They’ll also work closely with Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group. Both are also expected to continue to work on other projects outside of DC.

Gunn recently took to social media to shut down any notion of a rivalry between his new home at DC Studios and his former home at Marvel Studios, where he still has two “Guardians of the Galaxy” projects awaiting release. Gunn even shared his admiration for Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

“Not only do I love Kevin [Feige], he was the first person I told after I did the deal with DC (John Cena was the second),” Gunn wrote to fans. “Contrary to popular belief, a dollar less for Marvel is not a dollar more for DC. DC and Marvel have the common goal of keeping the theater-going experience vibrant and alive!”

Momoa’s next DC Universe outing, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” is set for release on Dec. 25, 2023.