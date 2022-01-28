Jason Momoa in Talks to Join ‘Fast and Furious 10’

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to join the “Fast” family.

Variety has learned that Momoa is in talks to star opposite Vin Diesel and the “Fast and Furious” crew in the upcoming 10th installment of the high-octane franchise.

Directed by Justin Lin, the film is tentatively titled “Fast and Furious 10,” with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, whose villainous Cipher first appeared in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” expected to reappear. The film is due in theaters on May 19, 2023.

After directing the third through the sixth installments of the series, Lin returned to the franchise to helm “F9,” which opened in theaters last summer. The movie made $726 million globally, despite having its release delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Momoa would be the latest superstar to join the “Fast” franchise, which has been revving its engines since 2001. Over the years, the action films have brought in big names to fill out the ensemble, including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Luke Evans, Kurt Russell, Helen Mirren and John Cena, who featured in “F9” as Dom and Mia’s long-lost brother Jakob Toretto. Before she became Wonder Woman, Momoa’s “Justice League” co-star Gal Gadot starred in three of the “Fast” films, beginning with 2009’s “Fast & Furious”

While Momoa is arguably best known as Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman in the Warner Bros. and DC’s superhero franchise, the actor has been steadily building a massively successful resume, playing memorable roles in “Dune” and “Game of Thrones” and fronting the Apple TV Plus series “See.” Earlier this month, the actor wrapped filming on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” directed by James Wan (who incidentally directed 2015’s “Furious 7”).

Momoa is repped by WME.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Momoa’s involvement in the upcoming film. Universal had no comment on the report.

More to come…