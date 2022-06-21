Blumhouse Chief Jason Blum Donates $10 Million to Vassar College Scholarships

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, will make a $10 million gift to Vassar College to supplement the college’s financial aid funds, Vassar president Elizabeth Bradley disclosed Tuesday.

The donation from Blum, who graduated from the college in 1991 and has served on its Board of Trustees since 2015, is the largest gift ever given to the college by a male alum. It is also the lead gift for Vassar’s upcoming fundraising campaign, which will launch this fall.

“As we prepare to launch the largest campaign in Vassar’s history, Jason Blum’s gift for financial aid is catalytic and will have a positive impact on innumerable lives of Vassar students for years to come,” Bradley said.

Blum, who majored in drama at the college, said his gift reflected his gratitude for the role his Vassar education played in shaping his career.

“The courses I took, friends I made and the other activities I was involved in while at Vassar fueled my critical thinking skills and made me more curious about the world,” Blum said.

He added: “I want to help ensure that Vassar is able to continue its commitment to admit students with the desire to succeed without regard to whether or not they can pay.”

Blumhouse is a prolific production company that pioneered a new model of studio-caliber filmmaking through micro-budget films. Blumhousehas produced more than 150 movies and television series with theatrical grosses amounting to more than $5 billion. The company heavily specializes in the horror genre, where it helms the film series “Insidious,” “Paranormal Activity,” “The Purge” and “Happy Death Day,” among others. Award-winning films such as “Whiplash,” “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman” were also produced by Blum’s company.

Blum first announced the gift during his June 17 appearance on “Live with Ryan & Kelly.”