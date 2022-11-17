Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field Are Tom Brady Super Fans in ‘80 for Brady’ Trailer

Paramount has released the official trailer for the upcoming sports comedy “80 for Brady,” where former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady meets some lifelong fans played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

Based on a true story, the film follows four girlfriends in their 80s who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady on the field. The ensemble comedy is directed by Kyle Marvin and also stars Billy Porter, Guy Fieri, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang and Harry Hamlin.

Brady plays himself at Super Bowl LI, where he was named MVP after leading his team to the largest comeback victory in Super Bowl history.

In July, Variety exclusively reported that Brady reunites with former New England Patriots tightend Rob Gronkowski and former wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman in the film. Gronkowski, Amendola and Edelman were a part of the championship team in 2017.

“We’ve been part of a lot of battles together,” Brady said. “We’ve never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I’m doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me.”

Brady also noted the costume team’s “incredible job of keeping everything as authentic as possible.”

“They had amazing attention to detail, even matching old team locker room photos to make sure we were recreating the scenes exactly as they were,” he added.

Brady produces “80 for Brady” through his content company 199 Productions, and the film is scheduled to hit theaters Feb. 3, 2023.