Ace Eddie Awards Announces Date Change and New Venue for 72nd Annual Awards Ceremony – Film News in Brief

American Cinema Editors announced the new date and venue for the 72nd annual Ace Eddie Awards, which will now take place on March 5 at 4 p.m. at the Theater at the Ace Hotel, with nominations being announced on Jan. 27.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Theater at the Ace Hotel for the 72nd annual Ace Eddie Awards,” said Ace executive director Jenni McCormick. “With added precautions due to the spike of COVID numbers, we are planning for a 50 percent capacity in-person event, as the safety of all attendees is of the utmost importance to us…”

A full list of categories for the Ace Eddie Awards include best edited feature film (dramatic), best edited feature film (comedy), best edited animated feature film, best edited animated series, best edited documentary (feature), best edited documentary (non-theatrical), best editing of a variety talk/sketch show or special, best edited multi-camera comedy series, best edited single-camera comedy series, best edited drama series, best edited limited series, best edited motion picture (non-theatrical), best edited non-scripted series and Anne V. Coates award for student editing.

Additionally, three honorary awards including the organization’s career achievement recipients will be announced in the coming weeks leading up to March. 5. The ceremony was previously set to be held on Feb. 26.

The Broad Stage Announces ‘Cue & A’ with Robert Kraft and Kris Bowers

The Broad Stage announced the launch of ‘Cue and A,’ a live stream with Robert Kraft and Emmy award-winning composer and pianist Kris Bowers. The event will take place on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Kraft will moderate the Cue & A for Bowers, whose composer credits include “Respect,” “King Richard” and “Bridgerton” — with the latter garnering him Emmy nominations for original dramatic score and original main theme music. Additionally, the rest of the evening will feature conversations, clips, commentary and live-demonstrations.

Kraft is an Academy award-nominee whose credits include “Score: A Film Music Documentary,” “Family Guy,” “Ally McBeal,” “X-Files,” “24” and “The Simpsons.” Under his leadership, Fox Music took home 11 Academy award nominations for best score and/or best song, 20 Golden Globe nominations, 61 Emmy nominations and 50 Grammy nominations.

Bowers is known for his provoking playing style that creates genre-defying film compositions with classical and jazz roots. His works include “The Snowy Day,” “Dear White People,” “Green Book,” “When They See Us,” “Black Monday,” “Madden NFL 20,” “Mrs. America,” “Bad Hair,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Monsters and Men” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

During the event, The Broad Stage is requiring guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to wear masks at all times — whether indoors or outdoors.

BTS’s ‘Film Out’ Will be the Theme Song For Japanese Crime Series ‘Signal the Movie’

The feature film adaptation of Japanese crime series “Signal The Movie” announced their theme song will be “Film Out” by international K-Pop band BTS.

“Film Out” was written by BTS member Jungkook, in collaboration with the lead vocalist of Japanese rock band back number, Iyori Shimizu and produced by back number and UTA for Tiny Voice Production.

The film, based on the acclaimed South Korean drama, “Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit” follows officer Kento Saegusa (Kentaro Sakaguchi) who picks up an old police radio that’s about to be scrapped — bringing him into contact with Takeshi Oyama (Kazuki Kitamura). Having worked on cases from the past, the two team up again to help solve a case after a government official is killed.

“Signal the Movie” is directed by Hajime Hashimoto and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD combo pack on March. 15 from Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory.