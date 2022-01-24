Academy Launches ‘Seen’ Series Focusing on Latino Artists and Filmmakers – Film News in Brief

Academy Launches ‘Seen’ Series Focusing on Latino Artists and Filmmakers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the launch of the new interview series, “Seen.” Nick Barili, an Argentinean-American journalist, director, writer and producer, sits down for one-on-one conversations with some of the most influential artists and filmmakers with Latin-American and Spanish roots. The first season of the web series will include Academy members John Leguizamo, Eva Longoria and Oscar-nominee Edward James Olmos (“Stand and Deliver”), as they discuss their personal journeys, culture and breaking down barriers in filmmaking.

Leguizamo will lead the first episode as he explores his beloved New York City and maneuvering through the industry over his long career, also covering the topics of colorism and tokenism. The first episode is out now with the next scheduled to drop on Feb. 7.

You can watch the first trailer down below.

New York Film Critic’s Circle Sets Ceremony for March 16

The New York Film Critics Circle announced the previously postponed 2022 awards ceremony has been rescheduled and will now take place March 16 at TAO Downtown.

The winners, announced at the end of last year, included “Drive My Car” for best film, Jane Campion for best director and Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor for “Power of the Dog,” and Lady Gaga for best actress for “House of Gucci.”