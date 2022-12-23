Jamie Lee Curtis: I‘m an ’OG Nepo Baby’ and the Nepo Baby Discourse Is ‘Designed to Denigrate and Hurt’

Jamie Lee Curtis declared herself an “OG Nepo Baby” in an Instagram post in which she criticized the recent discourse surrounding celebrity offspring. “Nepo baby,” short for nepotism baby, has been a recent trending topic due to a New York Magazine cover story that analyzed the current boom of actors with famous parents. Curtis is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis (“Sweet Smell of Success,” “The Defiant Ones”) and Janet Leigh (“Psycho”).

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” Curtis wrote on Instagram. “I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars. The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt.”

“For the record, I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own,” Curtis continued. “It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever. I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work.”

“I am not alone,” Curtis concluded. “There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist.”

Curtis is one of several actors who have spoken out about the “Nepo baby” backlash following the New York Magazine cover. Lily Allen wrote on Twitter that such views can lead to “childhood trauma,” while Ice Cube’s son, the actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., also railed against the term.

“I had to get my ass up and make it work,” Jackson Jr. tweeted. “From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

Read Curtis’ full “Nepo Baby” post in the Instagram below.