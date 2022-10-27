Jamie Lee Curtis to Receive Maltin Modern Master Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival next year. She will be honored with the award on Feb. 11 following an in-person conversation about her career.

“Jamie Lee Curtis has long since proven that she has staying power,” said Leonard Maltin. “People want to watch her, whether it’s in a ‘Halloween’ movie or an offbeat character role. She’s talented and charismatic, and in the process does her movie star parents proud.”

Curtis has starred in such acclaimed films as “True Lies, “Trading Places,” “A Fish Called Wanda” and Disney’s “Freaky Friday,” earning her multiple accolades and nominations from the Golden Globes, BAFTA and more. In 2021, Curtis received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival.

She made her film debut in 1978’s “Halloween,” and garnered worldwide attention for her portrayal as Laurie Strode in the horror feature. In 2018, she reprised her role in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” reboot, followed by 2021’s “Halloween Kills” and the recently released this year’s “Halloween Ends.” In 2015, Curtis starred in Ryan Murphy’s dark comedy series “Scream Queens,” for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

Earlier this year, Curtis appeared opposite Michelle Yeoh in the critically acclaimed multiverse epic “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” In August 2023, she will appear as Madame Leota in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.” Other notable film credits include Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” and the upcoming “Borderlands” video game adaptation with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Feb. 8-18.