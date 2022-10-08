Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to ‘Halloween’ Fans at New York Comic Con: ‘I Don’t Have Anything in My Life Without Laurie Strode’

Jamie Lee Curtis professed her love to a room filled with more than 5,000 “Halloween” franchise fans at New York Comic Con on Saturday, telling the crowd: “No matter what I do — whatever the fuck I do forever — Laurie Strode is because of you and I thank you. ”

Curtis choked up at the start of panel when moderator Drew Barrymore first brought her out for the one-on-one sit down and began by asking how it feels to finally come to the conclusion of her “Halloween” story with the release of “Halloween Ends.” The slasher finale will debut in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock.

“Endings are a bitch, but so is Laurie Strode,” Curtis said, before wiping tears away from her eyes as the crowd cheered for her.

Curtis later said to the audience, “At this point, Jamie and Laurie have become woven together. There is no separation” and “I don’t have anything in my life without Laurie Strode. Nothing. I wouldn’t have a career, I wouldn’t have a family.”

During the panel, Curtis told a story about how “Halloween H20” was actually her idea, because she called up John Carpenter and Debra Hill two years before the 20-year anniversary of “Halloween” and planted the idea for another chapter. Carpenter didn’t direct that one — Steve Miner did — but Curtis did end up reprising her role of Laurie Strode for that film.

Curtis shared more details though, explaining that she requested to be killed off in the first 10 minutes of the subsequent film, “Halloween: Resurrection,” because she “couldn’t live” with the fact that Laurie was responsible for an innocent person’s death.

“Halloween Ends” will debut in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock on Oct. 14.