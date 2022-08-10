Jamie Foxx Premieres ‘Day Shift’ and ‘She-Hulk’ Lands at El Capitan: Must Attend Calendar Listings Aug. 10-15

Aug. 10, Wednesday

Seth Meyers participates in a KCRW conversation moderated by Elvis Mitchell.

Linwood Dunn Theater, Los Angeles

Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco celebrate their new movie “Day Shift.”

Regal LA Live, Los Angeles

Aug. 11, Thursday

Variety celebrates its Power of Young Hollywood issue with cover stars Halle Bailey, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Angus Cloud and Becky G. Chris Olsen hosts.

NeueHouse Hollywood

David LaChapelle, Jeffrey Deitch and “The Andy Warhol Diaries” director Andrew Rossi celebrate the docuseries’ four Emmy nominations.

Jeffrey Deitch Gallery, Los Angeles

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher walk the red carpet at the “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 premiere.

Regency Village Theatre, Westwood

Aug. 14, Sunday

Martha Plimpton, Garret Dillahunt and Shakira Barrera launch their Freevee series “Sprung.”

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Los Angeles

Aug. 15, Monday

Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charles Vickers and Cynthia Addai-Robinson premiere “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The Culver Studios, Culver City

Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Griffin Matthews, Krystin Goodwin and Steve Coulter attend the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premiere.

El Capitan Theatre, Hollywood