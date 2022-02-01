Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Netflix and Skydance’s ‘Heart of Stone’

After warming fans’ hearts as Pa in the awards season contender “Belfast,” Jamie Dornan has signed on to join Gal Gadot in the international spy thriller “Heart of Stone,” from Netflix and Skydance.

Directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the international spy thriller is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher serves as an executive producer, alongside Harper and Rucka.

After earning Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for “Belfast,” Dornan will next star in “The Tourist” series for HBO Max, which premieres March 3. The actor most recently starred in “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “The Fall” and “A Private War.” He is repped by UTA.

Deadline was first to report news of Dornan’s involvement in the project.

