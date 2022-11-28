James McAvoy Says His ‘X-Men’ Movies ‘Didn’t Take Advantage‘ of Xavier and Magneto’s Relationship: ’My Biggest Criticism’

James McAvoy said in a new GQ UK profile that his “X-Men” movies did not take full advantage of the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto. The “Atonement” and “Split” actor starred as Charles Xavier in four “X-Men” films, starting with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and continuing through “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019). Michael Fassbender starred as Magento.

“It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio,” McAvoy said about his run making “X-Men” movies with Fox. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. ‘Days of Future Past’ I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.”

McAvoy added, “My biggest criticism of what we did throughout the four movies was that after the first movie, we didn’t take advantage of the relationship between [Xavier and Michael Fassbender’s Magneto], which really formed the backbone of the first film. So it was like, why did we just eject that massive weapon?”

While “X-Men: First Class” earned strong reviews from critics and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” was a box office blockbuster with over $740 million worldwide, McAvoy’s final two “X-Men” movies were critical and financial disappointments. “Apocalypse” is widely viewed as the worst “X-Men” movie, while “Dark Phoenix” bombed at the box office and barely made it past $250 million worldwide.

“I’m very quick to say, ‘No, I’m done.’ Or ‘I’m not that bothered about coming back.’ Because you move forward,” McAvoy said when asked about the possibility of him returning as Xavier. Disney now owns Fox and thus has the rights to use X-Men characters in its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors circulate online that McAvoy could pop up as the MCU continues to explore the multiverse and heads toward “Secret Wars,” but the actor has not gotten any offer yet.

“I’ve definitely not got the call [from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige],” McAvoy said. “And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

Read McAvoy’s full cover story on GQ UK’s website.