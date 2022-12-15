James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Al Pacino Join Michael Keaton’s ‘Knox Goes Away’

Michael Keaton has assembled a team of acting heavyweights for “Knox Goes Away,” the upcoming noir thriller that he’s producing and directing, as well as taking a leading role. Principal photography has wrapped on the film, but the production is revealing the rest of the stacked ensemble.

The cast includes James Marsden (“Westworld”), Marcia Gay Harden (“Mystic River”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5”), Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), Ray McKinnon (“Dopesick”), John Hoogenakker (“Teacher“), Lela Loren (“American Gods”) and Al Pacino (oh you know what he’s been in!).

Here’s the official description: Keaton plays John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

The film features an original script by Gregory Poirier. “Knox Goes Away” was produced by Brookstreet’s Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon along with Sugar23’s MichaelSugar and Ashley Zalta.

“Original noir thrillers like this are a rarity nowadays, so as producers, and movie lovers, we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this project,” said Brookstreet and Sugar23. “With Michael Keaton both behind and in front of the camera, combined with the rest of our gifted cast and crew, the audience is in for a real treat.”

Carter Stanton will executive produce the picture for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay will executive produce it for Sugar23.

Brookstreet Pictures is financing alongside Three Point Capital, with Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron and Michael Hansen executive producing. Film Nation will represent international rights and CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures are representing the U.S. rights.