James Mangold Shuts Down ‘Trolling A–holes’ for Spreading ‘Indiana Jones 5′ Lies About Phoebe Waller-Bridge Taking Over

Rumors have been circulating for months alleging that Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be taking over the “Indiana Jones” franchise from Harrison Ford following the upcoming fifth installment, officially titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Those rumors intensified so much after the sequel’s first trailer debuted online on Dec. 1 that director James Mangold took to Twitter to call out “trolling assholes” for spreading misinformation.”

“One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance,” Mangold wrote. “And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”

Mangold continued, “And please don’t exhaust me [by] pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then. All one has to do is look at set photos and interviews and you get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot.”

“The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics,” Mangold continued. “They push controversial guesses as coming from ‘sources’ to gin up clicks. Let it go.”

“Fleabag” Emmy winner Waller-Bridge is starring in “Indiana Jones 5” as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer. The two face off against Nazis in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race. Also starring in the film are Antonio Banderas John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Because “Dial of Destiny” is being positioned as Ford’s last outing, fans are already speculating how the film will hand the keys over to the actor’s successor. Mangold said no such move will occur.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” open in theaters June 30, 2023 from Disney.

One more time. No one is "taking over" or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being "erased" thru some contrivance— and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that's how they get their clicks. 1/ — Mangold (@mang0ld) December 2, 2022