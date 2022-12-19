‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors: ’We Never Shot New Scenes or Alternate Endings’

James Mangold returned to Twitter after a short break to once again battle “Indiana Jones” trolls. Mangold, director of “Indiana Jones 5,” officially titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” previously shut down claims that his movie hands over the role of Indiana Jones to Harrison Ford’s new co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Mangold is now shutting down more lies, including claims that he had to shoot new scenes and alternate endings for the movie.

“So I took a [birthday] break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say…We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternate endings,'” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA and VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!”

When one follower called “bullshit” and said all Disney films shoot alternative scenes, Mangold responded, “Well, Anthony, it is so kind of you to call me bullshit but I made ‘Logan’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and it didn’t happen on any of them. I can only speak to my experiences. Be well.”

“Six months to worldwide release. But our post schedule is over in weeks,” Mangold later wrote to another fan. “We don’t always keep working till the release date. I’m starting to dig into my next film.”

Rumors about “Indiana Jones 5” have intensified following the movie’s official trailer launch at the start of the month. Mangold issued an earlier message to “trolls” who claimed that Waller-Bridge’s character will become the new Indiana Jones: “One more time. No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat, nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance. And he never was, not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”

Mangold continued, “And please don’t exhaust me [by] pointing out how once in a while a troll is ‘right.’ Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now and then. All one has to do is look at set photos and interviews and you get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot.”

“The difference between trolling a-holes and everyone else is they [are] trying to make [money] off your feelings about other films and culture war politics,” Mangold concluded “They push controversial guesses as coming from ‘sources’ to gin up clicks. Let it go.

“Fleabag” Emmy winner Waller-Bridge is starring in “Indiana Jones 5” as Helena, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic adventurer. The two face off against Nazis in 1969 against the backdrop of the Space Race. Also starring in the film are Antonio Banderas John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen. Because “Dial of Destiny” is being positioned as Ford’s last outing, fans have also expressed worry that the sequel will be too existential and dramatic.

“I am under no illusions that my job making an ‘Indiana Jones’ film was to suddenly beat the humor out of it and turn it into some kind of dirge,” Mangold recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that what we’re trying to do is balance both an accurate and realistic appraisal of where this character would be at this time in his life, and do that honestly, and at the same time, try and carry forward what the very title of our movie promises, which is a romp and a wonderful adventure with action and chivalry and escapes by the skin of your nose and ingenious solutions to diabolical problems. This is an ‘Indiana Jones’ film.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” open in theaters June 30, 2023 from Disney.

