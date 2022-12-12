James Gunn Says Superman Is a ‘Huge Priority’ for the New DC Universe: “If Not the Biggest Priority’

As rumors surge over what route the DC Universe will take under the watch of its new leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran, Gunn took to social media to confirm to fans that Superman is one of his biggest priorities.

“Hey James, please tell us if we are gonna see a Superman?” a fan asked Gunn on Twitter. “We’ve been starved of the greatest comic book character on the big screen for ages!”

“Yes of course,” Gunn replied. “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

When asked by another fan to respond to the claim that “James Gunn does not like Henry Cavill,” Gunn answered, “Sure: false.”

Gunn’s responses came after a chaotic few days for the DC Universe. News broke that Patty Jenkins walked away from “Wonder Woman 3” after refusing to make studio-requested changes to her script treatment. Speculation also circulated that potential sequels to “Man of Steel” and “Black Adam” were being killed. Henry Cavill reappeared as Superman in the “Black Adam” credits scene, and the actor also formally announced on social media his Superman return. Variety then reported that writers were being courted for a new “Man of Steel” movie to be produced by Charles Roven.

“The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope,” Cavill later said in an interview about returning as Superman. “It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Whether the future of Superman in the DC Universe includes Henry Cavill remains to be seen, but the character itself is a “huge priority” for Gunn. Filmmaker and producer J.J. Abrams has also been developing a Superman movie with Ta-Nehisi Coates for quite some time, but the status of that project also remains unclear at this point.

“Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Dec. 8 amid reports of his DC Universe reboot plans.

“We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives,” Gunn added. “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve, and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer.”

