James Gunn Acknowledges Fan Movements in Statement Promising DC’s ‘Biggest Story Ever Told’ Across Film and TV

James Gunn has shared some thoughts on the direction of DC Studios, less than two weeks after being selected alongside Peter Safran as the banner’s first-ever co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Taking to Twitter, the film director and newly minted exec acknowledged recent online fan movements and teased the “Biggest Story Ever Told” for DC across film and television.

“Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” Gunn wrote. “It’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.”

The acknowledgement of both hashtags comes as organization among fans to demand particular projects from DC has become commonplace on the internet. “Legends of Tomorrow” was cancelled by The CW in April 2022, without being renewed for an eighth season, sparking calls for a revival. Meanwhile, demand for a director’s cut of 2016’s “Suicide Squad” — dubbed the “Ayer Cut,” for director David Ayer — has been reignited, especially after Warner Bros. commissioned a new edition of “Justice League” in the form of HBO Max’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”

While Gunn didn’t promise any particular response to either movement, he emphasized a belief in the benefits of opening a dialogue with fans.

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years,” Gunn continued. “But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.”

Gunn and Safran were signed to a four-year deal to serve as the leaders of DC Studios in October. The two have previously collaborated together on DC projects like HBO Max’s “Peacemaker” series and 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.”