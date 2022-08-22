James Denton Reunites With Son on Screen for ‘Perfect Harmony’ on Hallmark; Will Perform Original Song With Sherri Saum (EXCLUSIVE)

James Denton will star alongside his son, Sheppard Denton, in Hallmark‘s “Perfect Harmony,” a new original moving premiering in the fall on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sherri Saum will also star.

In, “Perfect Harmony,” Denton portrays Jack Chandeller while Saum plays Barrett Woodword. When thier mutual friends, Naomi (Julia Benson) and Simon (Peter Benson), are ready to tie the knot, they ask the duo to be Best Man and Maid of Honor.

“Barrett is a buttoned-up college professor. Jack on the other hand, is a laid-back, former pop star. They have been like oil and water since they met 10 years prior but, to support Naomi and Simon, they agree to set aside their differences,” the movie’s description reads. “At the engagement party, Barrett is horrified to learn Jack’s plan for party music was nothing more than a playlist. She guilts him into performing but he insists she join him on stage, much to his son Teddy’s (Sheppard Denton) dismay as Barrett also happens to be his professor. Jack and Barrett bring down the house with their duet and with that, the frost between them begins to thaw. As Jack and Barrett continue to spend time together leading up to the wedding, they surprisingly find themselves getting along. Slowly, they begin to change their perceptions of each other and find they may be more in tune than either of them would have imagined.”

Denton will perform original song “Ooh Wee Ooh,” as well as “Perfect Harmony,” the latter a duet with Saum. Original music is composed by Jack Lenz.

“James Denton has long been an audience favorite and we can’t wait for viewers to see him showcase his musical talent in this role,” says Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of programming at Hallmark. “The story is fun and full of heart, and sharing the screen with his son Sheppard is an added bonus.”

“Perfect Harmony” is executive produced by Denton, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley with Ian Dimerman as producer. Stefan Scaini directed the script by Alicia Lomas-Gross.