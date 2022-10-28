James Caan’s Final Film ‘Dark Harvest’ Acquired by Archstone Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Archstone Entertainment announced that they have acquired the worldwide rights to late actor James Caan’s final film, the creature thriller “Dark Harvest.” The film also stars and was written by Rich Manley, and is directed by Andrew Dymond and André Gordon.

Caan’s scenes for the film were shot well before his death this past July, and producers will finish filming the final scenes needed in January. The expected release date will be later in 2023.

The film’s synopsis describes a young Southern deputy who returns to his childhood home to investigate a dark mystery surrounding the town and its sheriff. As a growing number of missing persons reports piles on, appearances from strange government men in black suits and a GMO-riddled corn crop experiment has the town in a hush, and the inquisitive deputy undertakes the task of getting to the bottom of the mystery.

The film, previously titled “Acre Beyond The Rye,” is being produced by Henry Rouquairol, Justin Richards, and James Houston of Bazooka Bunny, and Scott Martin, Jack Sheehan and Michael Slifkin of Archstone Entertainment. Executive producing is Barry Bernstein of Bobblehead Entertainment. Archstone will be showing an exclusive teaser to buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

“James Caan is a legend of our industry and was one of the greatest to ever grace the screen,” Slifkin said. “We are honored and proud to help complete this film and bring it to fans all around the world.”

Caan died at the age of 82 this past July following a heart attack. His acting career spanned six decades, and he was nominated for an Academy Award for playing Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather,” as well as four Golden Globes for “The Glory Guys,” “The Godfather,” “The Gambler” and “Funny Lady,” and a Primetime Emmy Award for “Brian’s Song.”