All 25 James Bond Films to Land on Prime Video

The name’s Video… Prime Video.

Amazon’s streaming service is set to be the new home of all 25 James Bond movies in the United States, the United Kingdom and other key territories. Starting on Oct. 5, everything from “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love” to “Skyfall” and “No Time to Die” will be available to stream on Prime Video.

As part of the franchise’s 60th-anniversary celebration, the streamer also plans to release a documentary “The Sound of 007” on Oct. 5. On the same day, “The Sound of 007: Live From the Royal Albert Hall,” an exclusive recording of the live charity concert, will land on the Prime Video.

Mat Whitecross directed “The Sound of 007,” which pulls back the curtain on the enduring property and the many actors, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, who portrayed the suave super-spy on screen.

According to Amazon, the 25 Bond films will only be available “for a limited time,” though it didn’t specify the period. With the exception of “No Time To Die,” the first 24 Bond films will also play “for a limited time” in markets including Germany, Sub-Saharan Africa and Brazil.

Bond’s move to Prime Video has been expected since Amazon in 2021 spent $8.5 million to acquire MGM, the 97-year-old studio that’s been home to the Bond franchise since its inception.

But having new owners doesn’t necessarily mean that upcoming 007 adventures will skip theaters and land directly on streaming. Bond installments are huge financial undertakings, usually costing $250 million to produce and at least $100 million more to promote. Without playing on the big screen, it’s much harder to turn a profit. “No Time to Die,” the most recent Bond entry, which also marked Craig’s fifth and final outing in the role, earned $770 million at the global box office, which is impressive given the pandemic-related constraints. Collectively, the franchise has grossed more than $7 billion worldwide.

Plus, “Bond” producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have unprecedented creative control over the property, including final say over distribution plans, potential spinoffs and Craig’s eventual successor. “We take that responsibility seriously,” Broccoli once told Variety.