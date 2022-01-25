Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Cut and Run,’ New Republic Pictures Wins Bidding War

Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in “Cut and Run,” a heist thriller about a group of thieves who use high-powered speed boats to rob super-yachts. Their caper takes a turn when they steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.

New Republic Pictures won rights to the spec script, written by John Glenn, after a bidding war with several potential buyers.

In addition to starring, Gyllenhaal will produce the film through his company Nine Stories Productions. New Republic founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer will also produce alongside Glenn.

A veteran showrunner, film and television writer, Glenn’s credits include “Eagle Eye,” “Law Abiding Citizen” and “Clash of the Titans.” On the TV side, he’s currently adapting “The House on Hoarder Hill” for Sam Raimi and Wiip Studios.

New Republic Pictures is a production and financing company run by Oliver and Fischer. The company recently signed a first-look deal with Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories and plans to partner on “Oblivion Song,” a feature film adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s graphic novel. First, Gyllenhaal and New Republic have Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” which Universal Pictures has scheduled to release in theaters on April 8.

New Republic also has first-look deals with Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, Francis Lawrence’s About:Blank and Jude Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment. Its upcoming development slate includes Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film “A Manual for Cleaning Women” starring Blanchett; “The Secret History of Hollywood”; and “Family Jewels,” a multi-generational family comedy featuring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

Glenn is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern. Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and attorney Carlos Goodman.