Jada Pinkett Smith Calls for ‘Healing’ After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith responded somewhat cryptically to her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Pinkett Smith posted a message to her Instagram page that reads: “This is the season for healing. And I’m here for it.” The actor was the subject of the joke that led Will Smith to take the Oscar stage and slap Rock. The comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith starring in “G.I. Jane 2” because of her shaved bald head. Rock was referencing the 1997 movie “G.I. Jane,” in which Demi Moore appears with a shaved head.

Several days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith posted a message on TikTok in which she embraced her bald head. The actor has alopecia, which causes hair loss, and shaved her head last year. In the TikTok message, which is set to India Arie’s song “I Am Not My Hair,” Pinkett Smith discussed the pressure she used to feel to have her hair look “European” and the freedom she feels now that her head is shaved.

“I liked my hair out wild and curly, but nobody wanted that,” the actor said. “I had to learn to get the courage to go, ‘I’m not doing it,’ which is why I feel the freedom today. I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine. Cause guess what? I love it.”

Will Smith issued an apology to Rock on the night after the Oscars, writing, “Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued its own statement after the Oscars, saying, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.” The Academy has since condemned Smith’s actions and has opened a formal review into the incident.