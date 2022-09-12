Jacob Elordi to Play Elvis, Cailee Spaeny Is Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Film ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla Beaulieu Presley’s 1985 bestselling memoir “Elvis and Me” is set to get the big screen treatment, courtesy of Sofia Coppola.

Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film, titled “Priscilla,” with Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown,” “Bad Times at the El Royale”) attached to star as Presley and Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria,” “Saltburn”) as Elvis. The film will shoot in Toronto this fall.

A24 will distribute the project in North America, with Vision Distribution handling distribution in Italy — where it will later become a Sky exclusive. Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures International Releasing will distribute in the rest of the world.

“Priscilla” marks the third collaboration between Coppola and A24, following “On the Rocks” and “The Bling Ring.” The partners are also in development on a series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s “The Custom of the Country.”

For the project, Coppola will also reteam with her longtime collaborators, including cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell.

In addition to writing and directing the film, Coppola also produces the project alongside Youree Henley, Lorenzo Mieli of The Apartment, a Fremantle Company, and American Zoetrope. The production is financed by The Apartment and Sony’s Stage 6 Films.

Elordi and Spaeny are the latest stars to portray Elvis and Priscilla Presley on screen. This year’s “Elvis,” a biographical music drama from Warner Bros., saw Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge take on the roles.

Coppola is represented by Bart Walker of the Gersh Agency and Barry Hirsch of Hirsch Wallerstein; Spaeny is represented by WME and Sugar 23; and Elordi is repped by Gersh, Viewpoint, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman Genow Schenkman.