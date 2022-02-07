Jack Huston and Angela Sarafyan to Star in Biblical Fantasy ‘Hail Mary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hail Mary,” a modern-day biblical fantasy that upends the mythology of Mary and Joseph, is in the works.

“House of Gucci” actor Jack Huston and Angela Sarafyan of “Westworld” will star in the movie, which is currently in production in Mexico City. Additional cast members include newcomers Natalia del Riego and Benny Emmanuel.

Rosemary Rodriguez, whose credits include “Peacemaker,” “The Walking Dead” and “Acts of Worship,” is directing “Hail Mary” from a script by Knate Lee (“Jackass Forever,” “New Mutants”).

“Hail Mary” is described as a retelling of Mary and Joseph story, one that promises to alter “everything you thought you believed in.”

Here’s the official logline: “Maria (Riego) is an immigrant from Belize who finds herself mysteriously pregnant. She’s following the North Star, attempting to get across a closed U.S. border. She’s being chased by the right-hand man of the devil, Baal (Huston). Helping her is Jose (Emmanuel), a scrappy carpenter who happens to have built a tunnel under the Rio Grande for the Cartels. ICE and U.S. border protection enter the chase. The film culminates in an epic battle between the archangel Gabrielle (Sarafyan), who provides protection for Maria when Baal shows up ready to make sure the second coming goes his way.”

“This cast itself is a dream,” says Rodriguez. “Natalia Del Riego brings raw, authentic emotions to Maria; Benny is the joy of life as Jose; Jack twists our notion of the devil Baal so that he’s not only dangerous, but he’s fun, charismatic and curious; and Angela brings an otherworldly grace to the warrior Archangel Gabrielle. It’s hard not to root for all of them.”

Sparkhouse Media’s Karina Miller is producing the film.

“’Hail Mary’ is an important story about migration and displacement that encourages people to consider how they treat their fellow human — but it’s also one hell of a fun ride. Our goal with the movie is to open people’s minds through entertaining them,” says Miller.

Sparkhouse Media and partners are packaging and financing the movie. CAA Media Finance is repping U.S. rights. Sherborne Media is providing specialty finance with executive producers Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin and Danny Chan.

Jack Huston is represented by UTA and 111 Media. Angela Sarafyan is represented by Innovative Artists and Management 360. Natalia del Riego is represented by CESD and UNTITLED. Benny Emmanuel is represented by Bridge Works Entertainment. Rosemary Rodriguez is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content. Knate Lee is represented by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.