Jack Harlow to Star in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake

Jack Harlow is making his feature film debut in “White Men Can’t Jump,” a remake of the 1992 sports comedy.

Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic, is directing the reboot from a script by “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

In the new take on “White Men Can’t Jump,” Harlow is playing the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film. That movie, written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Wesley Snipes and Harrelson as street basketball hustlers who begin at odds with each other and then team up for a bigger game. The filmmakers are currently in the process of finding the actor to fill the role originated by Snipes. They are also auditioning people to play Harlow’s character’s longtime girlfriend, an aspiring “Jeopardy” contestant played by Rosie Perez in the 1992 film.

Harlow, a Grammy nominated rapper, recently showed off his basketball chops in this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game.

Barris is producing the film through his company Khalabo Ink Society. Basketball star Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will serve as executive producers through their label Mortal Media. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce.

Earlier this year, Harlow dropped the single “Nail Tech,” his first new solo release since his major-label debut album “That’s What They All Say.” In a recent Variety cover story, he spoke about his desire to have a long, varied career in entertainment.

“Especially now, I work out of fear,” he said. “I’m terrified to fall off and lose my spot or lose the ground I’ve covered, or not reach the potential that people see. Every time I sit courtside at these games or go to the Met Gala or maybe the Grammys, what’s in my head is ‘I’ve gotta be here next year.’ I don’t want this to be the last time.”