‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’s’ Eric Appel Boards Sony Comedy ’Stepdude’ as Writer-Director

On the heels of his critically-acclaimed “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” filmmaker Eric Appel has been tapped as writer and director for a new Sony Pictures comedy.

This project has had an intriguing shelf life. It was originally developed as a script called “Oh Hell No,” set to star rapper Ice Cube and comedian Jack Black. In late 2021, Cube grabbed national headlines when he dropped out of the film weeks before shooting was set to commence in Hawaii. His exit was reportedly attributed to his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the request of producers.

Black is still a producer on the revamped “Stepdude,” but does not currently have a deal to star. The premise of “Oh Hell No” saw two men close in age go to war after one develops a romantic relationship with the other’s mother. No updated plot was given for Appel’s pass, except to say that details were under wraps. Matt Tolmach (“Venom,” the rebooted “Jumanji” franchise) and Roz Music are producing alongside Black.

Delirious and impactful, Appel debuted the Daniel Radcliffe-led “Weird” at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. He previously directed the Quibi series “Die Hart” starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta, and has a steep sitcom directing resume — including stints on the beloved “Happy Endings,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “New Girl” and “The Office.” He was an early director for Funny Or Die and handled some of their iconic viral hits.

Appel started at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in New York and wrote for programs like “Human Giant,” “The Andy Milonakis Show,” and “Crank Yankers.” He is repped by CAA, Tucker Vorhees at Artists First, and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.