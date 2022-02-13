×

Ivan Reitman Remembered by Paul Feig, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Green: ‘All of Us in Comedy Owe Him So Very Much’

The comedy community and “Ghostbusters” fans everywhere are remembering Ivan Reitman, who died Saturday at 75. Actors and filmmakers, including several people who worked closely with Reitman, paid tribute to the Canadian director and producer who directed the megahit “Ghostbusters” and helped ignite the movie careers of comedians including Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

Reitman also directed “Meatballs” and “Stripes,” and produced films including “National Lampoon’s Animal House,” “Space Jam,” “Up in the Air” and last year’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Actor Kumail Nanjiani called him “a legend,” observing “the number of great movies he made is absurd.”

Emily V Gordon, writer and Nanjiani’s spouse, said, “What a massive loss. Too many amazing movies to even list here.”

Paul Feig, director of the 2016 “Ghostbusters,” said, “I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience…All of us in comedy owe him so very much.”

Guy Branum, who appeared in Reitman’s romcom “No Strings Attached,” remembered on Twitter, “I got to be in a movie because Ivan Reitman saw me on TV and thought I was funny. He was impossibly kind, astoundingly funny, and made so many of my favorite movies. I’m so sorry for his family’s loss.

Actor W. Earl Brown said “Animal House” inspired him to be in movies and “I was ecstatic to get cast in ‘Draft Day,” though as his tweets relate, it took Reitman a while to have faith in his acting.

“Harold and Kumar” writer-director Jon Hurwitz said, “What a legacy of classics” while naming several of Reitman’s well-known titles.

Sam Brown of the Whitest Kids U’Know comedy troupe said, “The man was a legend.”

The “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Twitter posted a photo of him in an original Ghostbusters suit and said “see you on the other side.”

Songwriter Diane Warren wrote, “Thank you for the movies.”

