‘It Takes Two’ Movie Lands at Amazon, Seven Bucks Productions Joins dj2 Entertainment as Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

“It Takes Two” is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now.

The film adaptation will follow May and Cody who, as they go through a divorce, find their minds transported into two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. Now they must go on a wild and fantastical journey to find a way to get back into their bodies.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are adapting the game for the screen and will serve as executive producers. Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons produce for dj2, while Stephan Bugaj of dj2 executive produces. Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis of Hazelight Studios, which developed the original game, will also executive produce. Kimberly Bialek will oversee production on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. dj2 has a first-look deal with Amazon, as do Casey and Miller.

“It Takes Two” is a unique game in that it does not have a single-player mode, but rather must be played as a co-op game with a friend either in person or online. It has received strong reviews from critics since its release in March 2021. It has won dozens of industry awards, including Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. There are currently over 10 million players worldwide. It was developed by Hazelight and published by Electronic Arts.

Seven Bucks Productions’ recent releases include films like “Red Notice,” “Jungle Cruise,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level.” They are also behind the first “Jumanji” reboot film, “Welcome to the Jungle,” as well as features such as “Skyscraper,” “Hobbs and Shaw,” and “Rampage.” Seven Bucks also produces the popular NBC series “Young Rock,” based on Dwayne’s childhood and early life. Up next for the rapidly-growing company will be the DC films “Black Adam” and “League of Super Pets.”

This is the latest video game project that dj2 has set up in recent years. In addition to the “Sonic the Hedgehog” films, the company is also behind the “Tomb Raider” anime series at Netflix and is currently developing a show based on games like “Disco Elysium” and a film based on “Sleeping Dogs.” They also have the Sterling K. Brown-led film “Coyote Blue” set up at Amazon. Along with their first-look deal with Amazon, dj2 has a second-look deal at Legendary Television.

Casey and Miller are best known for writing the hit “Sonic the Hedgehog” films for Paramount. The first film grossed over $319 million worldwide in 2020, while the second has accumulated over $235 million since coming out earlier in April. Casey and Miller are returning to write the third film in the franchise. They are also behind the Universal Pictures release “Violent Night,” an R-rated Santa action film, due out in December.

Casey and Miller are repped by APA, The Gotham Group, and VanderKloot Law. Seven Bucks is repped by WME. dj2 Entertainment is repped by APA & CDAS. Hazelight Studios is represented by APA.