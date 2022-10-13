Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood for Protecting Ezra Miller: They’re a ‘Repeat Offender,’ Yet There’s Still an Effort to Save ‘The Flash’

Issa Rae said in a recent interview with Elle Magazine that everything going on with Ezra Miller represents a “microcosm of Hollywood,” most notably how the industry continues to protect offenders. Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and they were also cited in Vermont with felony burglary. Back in 2020, Miller was seen in a video recording choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. Despite all of these incidents, the Miller-led comic book tentpole “The Flash” is still set for release in June 2023 from Warner Bros., with Miller even recently filming reshoots for the movie.

“While I don’t support people jumping to immediate conclusions and I think it’s entirely fair for investigations to happen, I think it’s extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women,’” Rae told Elle magazine. “I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood. There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them.”

” That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders,” Rae continued. “So, don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

In a statement provided to Variety in August by a representative of the actor, Miller confirmed they’d be seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

“The Flash” is set for release on June 23, 2023.