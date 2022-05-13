Ira Sachs, Mya Taylor, Jude Dry Sign With Fusion Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Fusion Entertainment has signed filmmaker Ira Sachs, actor Mya Taylor and writer-director-actor Jude Dry. The management company, which was founded this year by Chris Evans and Adam Kersh, hails the signings as an important step in bolstering their roster of LGBTQ+ talent.

Kersh and Sachs have had a long association, having worked together for a decade. Kersh helped spearhead the publicity campaigns for the Sachs’ queer-positive NYC triptych “Keep the Lights On” (2012), “Love Is Strange” (2014), and “Little Men” (2016). Sachs recently finished filming his latest feature “Passages,” which follows a gay couple living in Paris whose relationship is disrupted when one of them begins seeing a much younger woman. “Passages” stars Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw and Adèle Exarchopoulos.

Kersh also has a long history with Taylor, having been the chief architect of the publicity campaign for Sean Baker’s “Tangerine,” which served as Taylor’s film debut. Kersh also spearheaded the Oscar campaign for Taylor, which was the first-ever major push for a trans actor. Taylor was not nominated for an Oscar, but she did win an Independent Spirit Award, among many other accolades. Taylor is now under the same management roof as her “Tangerine” director Sean Baker. Baker, Taylor and Tangerine co-writer Chris Bergoch are currently developing a TV series based on “Tangerine.”

Baker, said of Taylor: “Mya is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with across all my films, from first timers to Oscar nominees. Im looking forward to this next chapter for her with Fusion, and to helping find and develop new opportunities to showcase her talents.”

Fusion has also signed Dry, an up-and-coming writer-director-actor whose short film “Monsieur Le Butch” had its world premiere at SXSW in March. The film is a tender meta-comedy loosely based on Dry’s relationship with their lovingly opinionated mother. Dry stars in the film opposite their real-life mother, and the short is currently being developed into a feature. As an actor, Dry has also appeared in Mathew Fifer’s “Cicada” and Shaina Feinberg’s “Dinette.” Dry is also the associate editor of film at Variety‘s sister publication IndieWire.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take my long-standing relationships with Ira Sachs, a quintessential queer auteur of his (or any) generation, and Mya Taylor, one of the most electric actors I’ve ever known, to the next level at Fusion,” Kersh said in a statement. “Jude has been a journalistic champion of LGBTQ+ cinema and TV for years; their disarmingly funny and intimate short has established them as a rising star in front of and behind the camera in their own right.”

Sachs, Taylor and Dry join previously announced LGBTQ+ multi-hyphenates Marco Calvani, who is prepping his debut feature to shoot in Provincetown this fall, and Dan Sickles, who is currently developing several documentary and narrative projects.