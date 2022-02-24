Invisible Narratives Hires Apple Music Vet Julie Pilat as President of Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Invisible Narratives has hired Apple Music veteran Julie Pilat as president of music.

Founded by CEO Adam Goodman, Invisible Narratives is a shopping and entertainment company “at the intersection of the creator economy, the crypto economy and the entertainment business.”

In her new role, Pilat will develop new partnerships across the music industry, empower musicians and fans and use storytelling and technology to monetize video content across fandoms. She will report directly to Goodman.

Prior to joining Invisible Narratives, Pilat spent eight years at Apple Music as a key executive. In 2013, she was recruited by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre to be the first head of music at Beats Music. Upon Apple’s acquisition of the company, Pilat spearheaded the launch of Beats 1, the first radio station to broadcast live from L.A., New York and London to more than 150 countries worldwide.

Before founding Invisible Narratives, Goodman served as president of Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks SKG, leading both companies to their highest-grossing years ever. Under his leadership at Paramount, the production company earned several best picture nominations, including for “Selma” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Goodman also greenlit music documentaries “Katy Perry: Part of Me” and “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”

“Julie brings an unparalleled knowledge of the music industry and fan communities to Invisible Narratives,” Goodman said in a statement. “We’ve already seen the power of fan identity, especially with FaZe Clan Crimson, and now we’re creating opportunities for creatives across the board — musicians, YouTubers, TikTokers — looking to harness unseen revenues and connect with fan communities. There’s some very exciting things around the corner.”

Pilat added, “Working with Adam and the incredible team at Invisible Narratives will allow me to continue championing creatives around the world. Artists and fans want deep, nimble experiences. We’re working with partners across the entertainment business to create new opportunities at scale and effectively monetize video content… artist’s know what they want and we want to bring their ideas to life.”