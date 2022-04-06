‘Independent Lens’ Announces Spring Slate of Documentaries to Air on PBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy Award-winning PBS series “Independent Lens” has announced its spring slate of documentary films, including Sundance favorite “Try Harder!,” from director Debbie Lum. The spring lineup kicks off on April 25 at 10 p.m., with additional titles available on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

“This spring we’re focusing on stories that shine light on a spectrum of youth perspectives, from ambitious high school students in San Francisco striving to navigate the college admissions system that feels stacked against them to Indigenous students in Utah’s Navajo Nation balancing universal teenage trials with issues in their community,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of “Independent Lens.” “We hope viewers are inspired to think about new systems and practices in education, criminal justice reform, and representation that are needed within their own communities.”

In addition to “Try Harder!,” which offers an up-close look at the competitive college admissions process for a group of San Francisco high schoolers, “Independent Lens” announced that it will kick off the season with the documentary “Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness,” about the different sides of human consciousness, from directors Frauke Sandig and Eric Black.”Aware” premieres on May 2, and will be followed on May 9 by “When Claude Got Shot,” from executive producer Snoop Dogg and director Brad Lichtenstein. “When Claude Got Shot” tells the story of Claude Motley, an attorney who was shot by 15-year-old Nathan King, which set off a series of events that derailed the lives of all involved, and the doc sheds light on systemic issues in the United States justice system.

Closing out the lineup is Jared Jakins’ “Scenes from a Glittering World,” which will premiere on May 16, 2022. The documentary follows three indigenous students in Navajo Nation as they navigate their lives and dreams.

“Independent Lens” is executive produced by Lois Vossen, and is presented by ITVS. For more information on the Independent Lens catalog, visit www.pbs.org/independentlens.