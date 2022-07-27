‘Independent Lens’ Fall Slate Includes ‘TikTok, Boom,’ ‘Hazing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The PBS anthology series “Independent Lens” returns for a new season September 12th, starting with three documentaries making their television debuts.

The fall slate spans from September to November and features Byron Hurt’s “Hazing,” Shalini Kantayya’s “TikTok, Boom” and Kelsey Peterson and Daniel Kleins’ “Move Me.”

“Hazing,” which premiered earlier this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival, will open the season with a closer look at the hazing culture across US colleges and universities. The film is from director Byron Hurt, who is best-known for directing Hip Hop: Beyond Beats and Rhymes and Soul Food Junkies.

Next will be “TikTok, Boom” which makes its broadcast debut on October 24. The film, which premiered at Sundance, examines the power and complexity of technology through the lens of the contemporary social media platform TikTok. Director Shalini Kantayya’s other recent projects include Coded Bias and Breakthrough.

The fall slate of films ends with “Move Me,” which premieres on November 11. It follows Peterson along her recovery journey after a diving incident left her paralyzed and stripped her of her former identity as an athlete and dancer.

“For our upcoming ‘Independent Lens ‘slate, we’ve chosen to begin with documentaries that focus on persistent, timely topics in the United States, but are told through the lens of very personal experiences,” said Lois Vossen, executive producer of “Independent Lens.” “With honest and vulnerable storytellers at the center of our films, we’re grateful to bring these documentaries to a national audience.”

These films will also be available to stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.