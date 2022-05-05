Independent Entertainment Expands to LA, Taps Marc Hofstatter and Sarah Lebeutsch For New Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. based Independent Entertainment, which develops, finances, produces and sells independent features, has expanded to Los Angeles, Variety can reveal.

Independent has tapped former Voltage Pictures executive Marc Hofstatter to run the L.A. operation, which marks the first time the company has had a dedicated U.S. presence. His official title will be head of acquisitions.

Before joining Independent Entertainment, Hofstatter was an in-house producer at Voltage, where he worked on Jessica Chastain thriller “Ava” and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” among other projects. He also exec produced “V.F.W” and founded the company’s TV slate. Prior to that Hofstatter worked at Indigogo as head of film, overseeing acquisitions and business development.

Independent Entertainment has also promoted long-standing executive Sarah Lebutsch from head of sales to managing director of international sales. Lebutsch has represented films including “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “Moon” and Banksy’s “Exit Through the Gift Shop” at the company. She will continue to be based in London where she will continue to oversee all aspects of international sales and report to CEO Luc Roeg and COO Cora Palfrey.

“I’m excited to be part of the Independent Entertainment team,” said Hofstatter. “Their resume is filled with some fantastic films, and they’ve worked with some of the best indie filmmakers out there today.”

Roeg and Palfrey commented: “We are thrilled that Marc Hofstatter is now part of the Independent Entertainment team as our head of acquisitions. With the industry in a constant state of change, having a permanent presence in Los Angeles is more important than ever before. Marc brings with him a wealth of experience, as well as extensive U.S. production, finance and agency contacts. Most importantly, he shares the taste and values that make Independent Entertainment’s films consistently stand out.”

“Sarah is a hugely important and respected member of the Independent Entertainment team, and we welcome her in her new role as managing director of international sales. Sarah’s fifteen years of industry experience, combined with her understanding of a rapidly changing marketplace make her integral to the company’s plans for future growth across its production and sales activities. “