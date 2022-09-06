Imax Hires Jennifer Horsley as Senior VP of Investor Relations

Jennifer Horsley has been named senior VP of investor relations at Imax. In her new role, she will oversee the entertainment company’s worldwide investor relations strategy and serve as its liaison with the investment community.

Horsley will report directly to Imax’s chief financial officer Natasha Fernandes, and she be based in the company’s New York office.

“Jennifer has excellent experience in helping guide technology companies at critical points in their evolution; she is a strategic thinker and effective communicator with a track record of building strong, lasting investor relationships,” said Fernandes. “Her leadership will be invaluable to Imax as we continue to build on the strength of our unique model, capitalize on a remarkable multi-year blockbuster slate, and expand our global platform through new growth opportunities.”

Horsley is joining Imax from advertising technology firm Taboola, where she was part of the core executive team that took the company public in summer 2021. Prior to Taboola, Horsley spent the first two decades of her career at Fortune 500 firm Xerox Corporation, where she held various roles across financial operations, FP&A and accounting before rising the ranks to VP of investor relations.

“I am excited to join Imax, one of the most innovative global entertainment technology companies, and to work with Rich, Natasha and the team in communicating our compelling investment proposition,” said Horsley. “Imax is uniquely positioned at the nexus of top creators and consumers and differentiated through its proprietary technology platform, global reach and asset-lite business model. I cannot wait to share that story and the power of the Imax Experience.”