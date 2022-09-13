Imax Hires Former HBO Max Executive Michele Golden as Global Chief People Officer

Michele Golden has been hired as Imax’s global chief people officer. In her new role, she will oversee the entertainment technology company’s human resources, recruiting, talent management, and diversity, equity and inclusion divisions.

Golden will report directly to Imax CEO Rich Gelfond and chief legal officer Rob Lister and be based in the company’s New York office.

“Michele is a world-class human resources executive with deep experience in guiding some of the most recognizable brands in media and entertainment, building successful teams and navigating sweeping change,” Gelfond said in a statement. “As Imax seeks to build its global technology platform and foster a new era of growth for the Company, we are very excited to have Michele’s leadership in further strengthening our global teams, workplace, and culture.”

Golden previously worked at WarnerMedia and served as chief human resources officer for HBO Max. She’s also worked as chief human resources officer for AT&T’s former advertising technology unit Xandr, leading its integration into WarnerMedia. Prior to Xandr, Golden led human resources at Time Warner and Turner Brands. Golden holds degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and Vanderbilt University.

“I am beyond excited to join Imax and partner with Rich, Rob and the entire Imax leadership team as they continue with their successful mission to make the world’s leading entertainment technology company even better,” Golden said in a statement. “With best-in-class technology, visionary leadership and dedicated employees around the globe, I cannot think of a more exciting place to put my experience and expertise to work.”