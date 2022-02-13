Image Nation, Spooky Pictures Set For ‘Late Night With the Devil’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and low-budget Australian genre label Spooky Pictures have announced “Late Night With the Devil,” the second title under their multi-picture deal following Chloe Okuno’s “Watcher,” which made a splash at Sundance.

“Late Night With the Devil” will be helmed by writing/directing duo Colin and Cameron Cairns (“100 Bloody Acres,” “Scare Campaign”) and is set to start shooting in Australia later this year.

Cinetic is handling the U.S./North American rights to the film. Stuart Ford’s AGC Intl. is handling international sales in the rest of the world.

Casting has begun for the pic, which is supernatural chiller that follows the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes horribly wrong, “unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms,” as the provided synopsis puts it. The plan is for a 2023 release.

Describing their project. Colin and Cameron Cairnes said in a statement, “In the ’70s and ’80s there was something slightly dangerous about late-night TV. Talk shows in particular were a window into some strange adult world. We thought combining that charged, live-to-air atmosphere with the supernatural could make for a uniquely frightening film experience.”

Spooky Pictures founders Roy Lee (“It”) and Steven Schneider (“Pet Sematary”), Derek Dauchy (“Al Kameen”) and Future Pictures’ Mat Govoni (“Lone Wolf”) and Adam White (“Scare Campaign) are all producing. Australian filmmaker Joel Anderson (“Lake Mungo”) and John Molloy will serve as executive producers.

The announcement follows the positive debut at Sundance of the first Image Nation and Spooky Pictures’ co-production, “Watcher,” directed by Okuno and starring Maika Monroe — praised by Variety as a “Fine modern everywoman in an eerie throwback thriller” — alongside Burn Gorman and Karl Glusman.

“We are excited to announce our second production as part of our ongoing partnership with Steven Schneider and Roy Lee,” said Ben Ross, Image Nation’s chief content officer.

“Alongside ‘Watcher,’ ‘Late Night with the Devil’ marks the continuation of Image Nation’s journey into the international market and expanding remit into dark genre films,” he added.

Steven Schneider, co-founder of Spooky Pictures, commented: “Following the incredible feedback we have had from ‘Watcher,’ it’s great to get back into production with Image Nation on our next project.”