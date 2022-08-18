Lithuanian Director Ignas Miškinis Shoots Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Southern Chronicles’

Lithuanian director Ignas Miškinis is in production with his coming-of-age drama “Southern Chronicles” (Pietinia kronikas). The film is produced by Lukas Trimonis through In Script with support from the Lithuanian Film Center and the national broadcaster LRT, Film New Europe reports.

“Southern Chronicles” is based on Rimantas Kmita’s novel of the same title. In the working-class neighborhood of the Lithuanian city of Siauliai, a few years after the restoration of the country’s independence, 17-year-old Rimants is more interested in playing rugby, listening to music and dealing on the black market with his friend Minde than studying for school. Rimants is certain that physical strength and money are essential for success in a changing, competitive society. But when he falls in love with the beautiful, middle-class Monika, his faith in love and the future is tested.

Eglė Vertelytė penned the script. The cast is led by young generation actors Džiugas Grinys, Robertas Petraitis, Digna Kulionytė and Irena Sikorskyte, while supporting cast includes Dovilė Šilkaityte, Algirdas Dainavičius, Dainius Gavenonis and Neringa Varnelytė.

The DoP is Narvydas Naujalis, the editor is Dominykas Kokanauskis, the production designer is Aurimas Akšys, and the composer is Vytis Puronas.

The budget is approximately 1,267,000 Euros.

The first phase of shooting was held Aug. 1-10, and the next phase is due for October-November, and also January 2023. In all, there are 16 shooting days.

The film is shooting in Šiauliai, Vilnius and on the Lithuanian coast.

“Southern Chronicles” is planned to be completed in December 2023. Local distributor and sales agent are not yet known.

Courtesy of FNE

In Script was launched in 2013 by Trimonis and Vertelyte, both graduates of the National Film and Television School in the U.K. Its past titles include Juris Kursietis’ “Oleg,” which was in 2019’s Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.