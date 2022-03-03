‘Swan Song’ Director Benjamin Cleary Among Irish Film and Television Academy Rising Star Nominees

The Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) has unveiled its Rising Star nominees for 2022.

The nominees are writer and director Benjamin Cleary (“Swan Song,” pictured above), writer and director Colm Bairéad (“An Cailín Ciúin”), actor Hazel Doupe (“You Are Not My Mother”), writer and director Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”) and actor Sam Keeley (“Kin”).

IFTA’s Rising Star award sets out to put “an international spotlight on Irish professionals who have not only honed their crafts in the formative years of their career but have also excelled in their respective fields.” Previous winners have included Saoirse Ronan, Michael Fassbender and Nicola Coughlan.

“This prestigious award shines a light on five superb Irish professionals who are proving themselves to be world-class talents, exemplifying high-quality craft, skill and expertise on the world stage,” said Áine Moriarty, chief executive of IFTA. “As Ireland’s Rising Stars, they are a reflection of a brilliant new wave of Irish talent in what may be a golden era for the Irish screen industry, and the Academy is proud to recognise their achievements.”



Désirée Finnegan, chief executive of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland said: “Huge congratulations to all the Rising Star nominees announced today. The nominees are all recognised for their strong creative vision, both in front of and behind the camera. Screen Ireland is proud to support the Rising Star Award, highlighting the incredible achievements of Irish screen talent, and look forward to the future work of all the nominees.”

The IFTAs will take place on March 12.